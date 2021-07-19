Soaked Osprey!

Not sure what was going on with this guy, but as I walked out on the pier, I noticed something down in the water, right next to the pier. First thought it was a duck, but then realized that it was an Osprey. We had just had a rain, but not sure if that's what got it so saturated or if it was one of the plunges. It walked on in to the shallow waters and eventually got up on a stump that was out of the water and it sat there for a long time. I left and then came back for sunset, and unfortunately, this guy was still hanging around in the same area. Didn't appear that anything was hurt, but it just wouldn't fly. We called one of the bird sanctions, and they recommended that we get a box and go down and put it in the box and bring it out to them. Supposedly, the Ospreys are real gentle. So we left it for tonight, and I'll probably get down there first thing in the morning and see how it's doing and maybe make some more calls if it is still there. Just hope it dries out enough to be able to fly back to it's home.