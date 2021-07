Osprey, Drying and Screaming!

Went back down to the river this morning and fortunately, did not find the young Osprey that I had on yesterday. But while I was down there, this guy landed up there on this tree which is fairly close to the pier, and I'm pretty sure that this may be the same one from yesterday. This one was up here screaming and there was another adult in a tree, not far away. Think this one may have been wanting a snack. These kids, always wanting something. :-)