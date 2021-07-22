Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2223
The Manatee, Popped it's Head Up!
These guys are hard to get a shot of. They only stick that nose out for a very short time and you have to be ready when they do. Unfortunately, the water isn't too clear to see the bodies so about all you can get is a nose shot.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6473
photos
189
followers
46
following
609% complete
View this month »
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
Latest from all albums
2271
1975
2272
2222
1976
2273
2223
1977
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd July 2021 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Really neat to see, especially when you enlarge it. You can sure tell you've had some rain lately!
July 23rd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Such a weird/ interesting animal. Great shot
July 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close