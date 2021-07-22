Previous
The Manatee, Popped it's Head Up! by rickster549
The Manatee, Popped it's Head Up!

These guys are hard to get a shot of. They only stick that nose out for a very short time and you have to be ready when they do. Unfortunately, the water isn't too clear to see the bodies so about all you can get is a nose shot.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Really neat to see, especially when you enlarge it. You can sure tell you've had some rain lately!
July 23rd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Such a weird/ interesting animal. Great shot
July 23rd, 2021  
