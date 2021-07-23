Sign up
Photo 2224
Seagull Stretching It's Wings!
May have been trying to show off a little bit, as there were a few other gulls around.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd July 2021 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
You feel like you're standing right there next to him - so clear and detailed
July 24th, 2021
