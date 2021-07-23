Previous
Seagull Stretching It's Wings! by rickster549
Seagull Stretching It's Wings!

May have been trying to show off a little bit, as there were a few other gulls around.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
You feel like you're standing right there next to him - so clear and detailed
July 24th, 2021  
