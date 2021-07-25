Previous
The Anhinga Drying It's Wings! by rickster549
The Anhinga Drying It's Wings!

It started out much lower, but kept jumping up on the limb until it got to the highest point. Guess, to get the most wind.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
