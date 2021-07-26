Previous
Seems Like All That I Can Find is Spiders! by rickster549
Photo 2227

Seems Like All That I Can Find is Spiders!

Not seeing a lot of wildlife out there right now, but there are a lot of these guys hanging around. Was surprised at the bokeh that showed up in this shot.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Nice shot and cool bokeh
July 27th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Do like that bokeh behind him!
July 27th, 2021  
