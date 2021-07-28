Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2229
Monarch Butterfly!
Saw this one flitting around the milkweed plant and it looked like it might be trying to lay eggs. There were several caterpillars on the plant already, so I'll be watching for a few days to see what develops.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th July 2021 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
I am so envious! Wonderful shot - keep a close watch on those eggs - would love to see you catch a newbie!
July 29th, 2021
