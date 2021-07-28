Previous
Next
Monarch Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 2229

Monarch Butterfly!

Saw this one flitting around the milkweed plant and it looked like it might be trying to lay eggs. There were several caterpillars on the plant already, so I'll be watching for a few days to see what develops.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
610% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I am so envious! Wonderful shot - keep a close watch on those eggs - would love to see you catch a newbie!
July 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise