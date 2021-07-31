Previous
Butterfly Sipping the Nectar! by rickster549
Photo 2232

Butterfly Sipping the Nectar!

Got this little butterfly sipping up something off of the rail. Don't think it's nectar though. Looks like a bird might have been there before the butterfly got there.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Rick

rickster549
