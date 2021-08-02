Previous
Wet Flowers! by rickster549
Wet Flowers!

Found these flowers and got them just after the rain. Just needed a few more flowers that had been wet by the rain.
2nd August 2021

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Those roses are really pretty with the raindrops - wonder if my neighbor across the street with all the rose bushes would mind if I slipped over after our daily rain? Really like the lighting
August 3rd, 2021  
