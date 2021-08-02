Sign up
Photo 2234
Wet Flowers!
Found these flowers and got them just after the rain. Just needed a few more flowers that had been wet by the rain.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd August 2021 4:17pm
Tags
flowers-rick365
Milanie
ace
Those roses are really pretty with the raindrops - wonder if my neighbor across the street with all the rose bushes would mind if I slipped over after our daily rain? Really like the lighting
August 3rd, 2021
