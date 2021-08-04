Previous
Monarch Caterpillar! by rickster549
Monarch Caterpillar!

Found this very little monarch caterpillar crawling around on the bottom of the leaf. Checked a couple of other leaves and found a couple more on them. They have finally hatched out from last weeks egg laying. This one was only about a 1/2 inch in length. Also, found out that the caterpillars that I had seen there last week was picked off by one of the ladies that tend to the garden. She had taken them home to watch the continuing cycle and they have gone to the chrysalis cycle now. Just wish I could see them now. Might have to get one of those cages off of Amazon and bring a couple of them home.
Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
They start little but have a huge appetite. Always happy to see that there are more Monarch are on its way.
Anne Pancella ace
I know that some people do take them home to raise to insure that they make it (instead of being eaten by birds, etc.) and then release them as full butterflies.
