Rocky Raccoon Peeking Through the Bushes!

Had found one other raccoon, which I believe was the mom and was watching it, when I looked in a slightly different position and then saw this one about to come out of the bushes. So I sat really still. And sure enough, it came right on out. It started to come towards me, so wasn't too comfortable with it right on top of me, so had to back off. And right after that, a lady with this huge Doberman came walking down the trail and Rocky hardly moved. And I was real surprised that the Doberman didn't even react to the guys either. That was a strange meet up.