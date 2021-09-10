Sign up
Photo 2273
Lady Pileated Woodpeckerd!
Saw this lady friend doing a bobbing action on that part of the tree. Suspect that it must have been full of water, the way it kept rocking and bobbing. Looked like one of the toys that bobs down into the water and just keeps going.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th September 2021 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
