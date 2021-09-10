Previous
Lady Pileated Woodpeckerd! by rickster549
Lady Pileated Woodpeckerd!

Saw this lady friend doing a bobbing action on that part of the tree. Suspect that it must have been full of water, the way it kept rocking and bobbing. Looked like one of the toys that bobs down into the water and just keeps going.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Rick

