Photo 2274
Another View of the Grasshopper From Yesterday!
While I was getting the front view, I also had to get a side view. Couldn't get the really down low view, but did try to get as low as I could.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6626
photos
193
followers
47
following
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th September 2021 11:20am
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
That focus is terrific - what awesome details
September 12th, 2021
