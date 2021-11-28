Previous
Bad Hair Day for This One! by rickster549
Bad Hair Day for This One!

Didn't think the wind was blowing that hard, but this Snowy Egret really had it feathers fluffed out.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Rick

Milanie ace
Must have been facing just right - really nice focusing on this one
November 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
a perfect title for a fabulous shot, love those fluffed up feathers.
November 29th, 2021  
