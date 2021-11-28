Sign up
Photo 2352
Bad Hair Day for This One!
Didn't think the wind was blowing that hard, but this Snowy Egret really had it feathers fluffed out.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th November 2021 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Must have been facing just right - really nice focusing on this one
November 29th, 2021
Diana
ace
a perfect title for a fabulous shot, love those fluffed up feathers.
November 29th, 2021
