Discuss
Photo 2447
Female Pileated Woodpecker!
She was sure busy tapping on that limb. Looked away for a second and when I looked back, she was gone.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
She is having a good hair day,. Great shot
March 4th, 2022
Bill
ace
Always a good day when you get to photograph a pileated.
March 4th, 2022
