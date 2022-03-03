Previous
Next
Female Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 2447

Female Pileated Woodpecker!

She was sure busy tapping on that limb. Looked away for a second and when I looked back, she was gone.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
670% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
She is having a good hair day,. Great shot
March 4th, 2022  
Bill ace
Always a good day when you get to photograph a pileated.
March 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise