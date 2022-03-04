Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2448
Red Shouldered Hawk on the Neighbors Pool Covering!
You would think after my cardinal shot that I would have changed the lens, but I didn't. This is another one out the back window. At least I had the camera close by.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7148
photos
192
followers
54
following
670% complete
View this month »
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
Latest from all albums
2496
2446
2497
2447
2201
2498
2448
2202
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th March 2022 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Unbelievable you see them at your home. I only see them ( once in a while) in the park and we are then thrilled seeing something else than a heron LOL. Great capture.
March 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close