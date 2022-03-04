Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk on the Neighbors Pool Covering! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk on the Neighbors Pool Covering!

You would think after my cardinal shot that I would have changed the lens, but I didn't. This is another one out the back window. At least I had the camera close by.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Unbelievable you see them at your home. I only see them ( once in a while) in the park and we are then thrilled seeing something else than a heron LOL. Great capture.
March 5th, 2022  
