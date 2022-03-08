Sign up
Photo 2452
Still Building the Nest!
The Egrets are still carrying lots of sticks and things to the nest. Haven't found exactly where this nest is, but afraid it might be out of my viewing area. :-(
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th March 2022 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Joy's Focus
Another fabulous capture!
March 9th, 2022
