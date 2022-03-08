Previous
Still Building the Nest! by rickster549
Still Building the Nest!

The Egrets are still carrying lots of sticks and things to the nest. Haven't found exactly where this nest is, but afraid it might be out of my viewing area. :-(
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Rick

