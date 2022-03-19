Previous
Looking Through a Hollow Tube? by rickster549
Photo 2463

Looking Through a Hollow Tube?

Not really. This was just a shot of the moon the other night which I focused on the tree in front of it.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
