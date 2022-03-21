Previous
Last Night's Moon! by rickster549
Photo 2465

Last Night's Moon!

Looked out the window last night, just as I was about to go to bed and saw this out the window, so had run out and get a couple of shots. It was so bright and clear.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
You are really getting some terrific details on your moon shots.
March 22nd, 2022  
