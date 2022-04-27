Sign up
Photo 2502
The Pileated Jumped Right Up in Front of Me!
I was almost too close to get a shot, but was able to back off without spooking it and got a few shots.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th April 2022 10:37am
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That face is so unique. Great capture.
April 28th, 2022
