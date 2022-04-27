Previous
Next
The Pileated Jumped Right Up in Front of Me! by rickster549
Photo 2502

The Pileated Jumped Right Up in Front of Me!

I was almost too close to get a shot, but was able to back off without spooking it and got a few shots.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
685% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
That face is so unique. Great capture.
April 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise