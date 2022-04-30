Sign up
Photo 2505
The Egrets Are Still Building Their Nest!
A lot of flying going on with a lot of the egrets, as they are still trying to build their nest. Back and forth for such little twigs, but guess they have to have it to fill that nest up and make it just right.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7319
photos
189
followers
53
following
686% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th April 2022 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
You caught him with a mouthful! Great focusing
May 1st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Super in flight shot. !
May 1st, 2022
