The Park Rooster!

No idea where this guy came from. It just showed up one day at the local park and has been hanging around since. Fortunately, there are some people that are bringing some food down, but otherwise, it's on it's own. And as I go down for sunset, I see it going up on a short fence, and then it flies up on the roof of and old barn next to the fence and then it flies up into a tree that is next to the barn, where, it then spends the night.