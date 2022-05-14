Previous
Moon and Clouds! by rickster549
Photo 2519

Moon and Clouds!

Practicing up for tomorrow night's lunar eclipse. Just hope all of the clouds are out of here by then, to get a clearer shot.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie ace
Very nice moon shot - we're expecting storms tomorrow night, so guess there'll be no moon shots from here.
May 15th, 2022  
