Previous
Next
Photo 2526
Dragonfly!
Not much to say about this one. It did manage to sit still for quite a while. Just wish I could have gotten around directly in back of it. Oh well.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
3
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7382
photos
188
followers
55
following
692% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th May 2022 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Still haven't seen any here.
May 22nd, 2022
Carole G
ace
Great shot, I find them very hard to photograph
May 22nd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love dragonflies, great capture.
May 22nd, 2022
