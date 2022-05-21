Previous
Dragonfly! by rickster549
Dragonfly!

Not much to say about this one. It did manage to sit still for quite a while. Just wish I could have gotten around directly in back of it. Oh well.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Still haven't seen any here.
May 22nd, 2022  
Carole G ace
Great shot, I find them very hard to photograph
May 22nd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love dragonflies, great capture.
May 22nd, 2022  
