Pileated Woodpecker Going to Town! by rickster549
Photo 2527

Pileated Woodpecker Going to Town!

This one was going at it on that limb. Chips were flying everywhere, but I just couldn't seem to get those.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
They sure do make a lot of noise when they're working - nice clear shot.
May 23rd, 2022  
