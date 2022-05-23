Previous
Osprey Having it's Sushi! by rickster549
Photo 2528

Osprey Having it's Sushi!

Saw this one flying down the river so followed it a little ways, and did find the tree that it landed in. It was busy tearing that fish apart. Guess it will eventually take it to the nest, wherever that is.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
