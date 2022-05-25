Sign up
Photo 2530
Little Blue Heron or Redish Egret!
I think this one is the little blue Heron that is in it's breeding colors. But it did resemble the Redish Egret also. So, if anyone is familiar with this one, it would be greatly appreciated for the identity.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th May 2022 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Whichever - he's beautiful against the golds.
May 26th, 2022
