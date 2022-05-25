Previous
Little Blue Heron or Redish Egret! by rickster549
Photo 2530

Little Blue Heron or Redish Egret!

I think this one is the little blue Heron that is in it's breeding colors. But it did resemble the Redish Egret also. So, if anyone is familiar with this one, it would be greatly appreciated for the identity.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Rick

Milanie ace
Whichever - he's beautiful against the golds.
May 26th, 2022  
