Photo 2532
Osprey Having a Snack!
Found this one up in a very tall dead pine tree on the trail. Didn't have a real clear shot of it through the other trees, hence the shadows in the pictures.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
10
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th May 2022 11:27am
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Like the pose
May 28th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You get good looks on those ospreys.
May 28th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like your osprey shots. That was the name of my uncle's sailboat!
May 28th, 2022
