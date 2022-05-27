Previous
Osprey Having a Snack! by rickster549
Photo 2532

Osprey Having a Snack!

Found this one up in a very tall dead pine tree on the trail. Didn't have a real clear shot of it through the other trees, hence the shadows in the pictures.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

amyK ace
Like the pose
May 28th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You get good looks on those ospreys.
May 28th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Like your osprey shots. That was the name of my uncle's sailboat!
May 28th, 2022  
