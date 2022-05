Red Shouldered Hawk On My Roof!

Had been out trying to find things to photograph, but wasn't much going on this morning, but as I pulled into the driveway, looked up on the roof and saw this guy sitting up there. I parked, then tried a couple of shots from inside of the car and then eased the door open and slid out to try for a better shot. Fortunately, it kept sitting there the whole time and I was able to get some interesting shots of it. Like how it pulls up that claw and sticks it out front like that.