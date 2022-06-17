Sign up
Photo 2553
Mr Cardinal Was Singing His Heart Out!
Not sure what all the noise was about, but Mr Cardinal was really letting the world know that he was there.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th June 2022 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
