Swallowtail Kite!

Not sure what was going on with all of the Swallowtail Kites today, but there were a bunch of them flying around overhead. And at times, some of them would even land in the trees. I have hardly ever seen them land, but there were times in two different trees today. Took probably close to 150 shots of them flying, so now got to go through all of them and get the best ones. Must be one of my favorite birds. :-)