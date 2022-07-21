Previous
Repeat Flower! by rickster549
Repeat Flower!

Think I may have posted one of these, not too long ago, but passed them again today and they are still blooming, so had to get a shot.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Always like their frilly edges - pretty tones in the background
July 22nd, 2022  
amyK ace
Nicely captured
July 22nd, 2022  
