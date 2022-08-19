Sign up
Photo 2599
Royal Tern, Cooliing it's Feet!
Looked like that's was what it was doing. But most likely, it was searching for something in the waves.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th August 2022 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot
August 20th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a neat looking bird - love the positioning of its feet that you caught
August 20th, 2022
