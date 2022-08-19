Previous
Royal Tern, Cooliing it's Feet! by rickster549
Royal Tern, Cooliing it's Feet!

Looked like that's was what it was doing. But most likely, it was searching for something in the waves.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Nice shot
August 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a neat looking bird - love the positioning of its feet that you caught
August 20th, 2022  
