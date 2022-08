Lightning Show after Sunset!

Sunset wasn't too exciting tonight, but there were a couple of thunderstorms off in the distance and they were lighting up the skies. I would shoot in one direction and look back and some of the most impressive streaks would appear across the sky. I would then move things around and try that side, and sure enough, I would see the streaks on the other side. So I just stuck to this one side for most of the time. It was an amazing light show.