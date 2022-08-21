You Never Know What is Going to Walk Down the Pier!

And surely would think a baby duckling would be walking down. Just happened that an acquaintance came out on the pier and brought this little baby duckling that she had rescued. Several weeks old. The lady brought it down on her arm and then let it down on the deck. I got down low and was trying to get some really close up shots, and then the little guy comes running over to me and started pecking on my lens hood. Wish I could have got that in focus. And as the lady left, the duck just turned right around and started following her right off of the pier.