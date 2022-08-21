Previous
Next
You Never Know What is Going to Walk Down the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 2601

You Never Know What is Going to Walk Down the Pier!

And surely would think a baby duckling would be walking down. Just happened that an acquaintance came out on the pier and brought this little baby duckling that she had rescued. Several weeks old. The lady brought it down on her arm and then let it down on the deck. I got down low and was trying to get some really close up shots, and then the little guy comes running over to me and started pecking on my lens hood. Wish I could have got that in focus. And as the lady left, the duck just turned right around and started following her right off of the pier.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
712% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise