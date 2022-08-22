Sign up
Photo 2602
Monarch Butterfly!
Just couldn't get it to open those wings. and if I moved, they all seemed to move also. So had to get what I could.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
7611
photos
185
followers
54
following
712% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd August 2022 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
Terrific details and what a nice color pallet this produced
August 23rd, 2022
