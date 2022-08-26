Sign up
Photo 2606
Osprey Fly-over!
Just barely got my camera pointed at this one. I had heard it chirping, but could not find it, and the next thing I know, it was flying overhead.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th August 2022 11:29am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
You were quick on the trigger! Is that something he's carrying in his talons?
August 27th, 2022
