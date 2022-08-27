Previous
Guess Today Was Cloud Day Two! by rickster549
Guess Today Was Cloud Day Two!

Was waiting for sunset tonight and noticed that one cloud floating by. Next thing we noticed was that the rain started coming down. It lasted for quite a while as it moved on down the river.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Rick

