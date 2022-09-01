Previous
Woodstork Head Shot! by rickster549
Woodstork Head Shot!

This guy was really brave, as it let me walk up real close to it and get a bunch of shots. Just not one of the prettier birds.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Interesting but weird looking birds. I do like them tho....
September 2nd, 2022  
amyK ace
Cool close up
September 2nd, 2022  
