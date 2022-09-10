Previous
Man and His Dog, Relaxing on the Beach! by rickster549
Photo 2621

Man and His Dog, Relaxing on the Beach!

Think the dog may have needed a rest, as it wasn't moving very fast as they went down to the waters edge
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
