The Bald Eagles Were Flying This Morning! by rickster549
The Bald Eagles Were Flying This Morning!

Thought the eagles had moved on from around here and was real surprised to see two of them circling around overhead.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Nice and sharp to catch him flying like that.
September 12th, 2022  
