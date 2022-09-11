Sign up
Photo 2622
The Bald Eagles Were Flying This Morning!
Thought the eagles had moved on from around here and was real surprised to see two of them circling around overhead.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th September 2022 12:23pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Nice and sharp to catch him flying like that.
September 12th, 2022
