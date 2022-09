Milkyway Shot!

Finally got a clear night, so had to go down and try for a shot. Just can't seem to get away from all of the light pollution. Was going back and forth on the last bit of sunset, so was zooming in a little bit on the sunset and then forgot to zoom out on the milky way. Guess I'm just going to have to make a card with all of the settings and carry with me and then make sure that I have all of my settings right.