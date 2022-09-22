Sign up
Photo 2633
Missed Sunset, But Caught the Heron Just After!
If you look close in the middle of the photo, you'll see the blue heron out there on a stump.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
7704
photos
188
followers
53
following
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
This really looks nice against black - colors are wonderful. That stump was in just the right place
September 23rd, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Very tropical
September 23rd, 2022
