Photo 2636
Not the Best Scenery for Sunset!
Was trying to set up for the milky way and kept watching the sunset skies. Just couldn't resist and had to turn around and get a few shots of the sunset. Just wish it wasn't such a busy area.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th September 2022 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
