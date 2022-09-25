Previous
Not the Best Scenery for Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2636

Not the Best Scenery for Sunset!

Was trying to set up for the milky way and kept watching the sunset skies. Just couldn't resist and had to turn around and get a few shots of the sunset. Just wish it wasn't such a busy area.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Rick

Photo Details

