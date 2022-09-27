Previous
Found One of the Barred Owls Today! by rickster549
Found One of the Barred Owls Today!

At least this guy wasn't too far away for a shot. Actually had to zoom out on this one to get it all in the frame. Just need more light in these trees for better exposure.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Rick

