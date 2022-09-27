Sign up
Photo 2638
Found One of the Barred Owls Today!
At least this guy wasn't too far away for a shot. Actually had to zoom out on this one to get it all in the frame. Just need more light in these trees for better exposure.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th September 2022 10:52am
Tags
birds-rick365
