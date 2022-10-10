Previous
Still a Few of the Monarch's Hanging Arouond! by rickster549
Photo 2651

Still a Few of the Monarch's Hanging Arouond!

Not sure what that other bug was that was flying just above the butterfly, but it kept going at the butterfly and the Monarch wasn't too happy about it.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Rick

