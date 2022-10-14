Sign up
Photo 2655
Tried For a Milky Way Shot Again Tonight!
We had clear skies tonight so thought I would try for the Milky Way again tonight. Just so much ambient light out there. Looks best on black if you have the time.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7770
photos
186
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
14th October 2022 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Hard to get away from all that light - you can see the Milky Way clearly though
October 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
