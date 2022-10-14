Previous
Tried For a Milky Way Shot Again Tonight! by rickster549
We had clear skies tonight so thought I would try for the Milky Way again tonight. Just so much ambient light out there. Looks best on black if you have the time.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Rick

Milanie ace
Hard to get away from all that light - you can see the Milky Way clearly though
