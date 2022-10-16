Sign up
Photo 2657
Brown Pelican Fly Over!
From the beach the other day. There were several flocks of them flying by, but this one was almost straight overhead and just gliding by.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th October 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
