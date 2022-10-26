Sign up
Photo 2667
Male Pileated Woodpecker!
This guy was going at it trying to open up the hole in the tree. Not sure if this will be the final nesting place or not, but it was putting in a lot of work on it.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Haven't seen one in two years and now there were 2 posted tonight. That long lens of yours brought this one really up close so nicely and wonderful golden color behind him.
October 27th, 2022
