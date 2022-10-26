Previous
Next
Male Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 2667

Male Pileated Woodpecker!

This guy was going at it trying to open up the hole in the tree. Not sure if this will be the final nesting place or not, but it was putting in a lot of work on it.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
730% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Haven't seen one in two years and now there were 2 posted tonight. That long lens of yours brought this one really up close so nicely and wonderful golden color behind him.
October 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise