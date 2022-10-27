Previous
Look What Showed Up on the Feeder This Morning! by rickster549
Look What Showed Up on the Feeder This Morning!

Don't usually see the big mouth crows out on the feeder. Tomorrow, my wife said she will be going out with the broom if they dare show up again. :-) So look out crows.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Rick
Photo Details

amyK
That is unusual. We have lots of crows in the neighborhood but they don’t come to the feeders.
October 28th, 2022  
Babs
What a great find, he does look rather mean.
October 28th, 2022  
